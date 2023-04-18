Unnao gang-rape: Accused sets minor Dalit victim's house on fire; her infant son & sister fight for life | Pixabay

In a daring incident at Unnao, Uttar Pradesh gang rape accused burnt the house of adolescent victim when the later refused to compromise. Two infants in the house sustained burn injuries and have been sent to Hallett hospital in Kanpur for treatment while the victim and her mother are being treated in the district hospital of Unnao. Police have registered a case against seven accused in the matter.

The rape victim and her mother alleged that the accused in the gang rape had come to their house on Monday night and were pressurizing for compromise. When opposed they started beating the victim and her mother with sticks and later on set the house on fire. The accused tried to burn two infants of the family alive.

It may be mentioned that five youths of a village in Unnao had raped a 13 year old girl after which she became pregnant. Seven months back the victim gave birth to a child. Three accused Aman, Arun and Satish of the same village were sent to jail in this case. The accused got bail and were released from jail last month. According to victim’s mother, on Monday night accused Aman & Satish along with two of their friend reached her house and asked for compromise in the rape case. When denied they threatened the family members to kill. She said that the accused started beating her entire family and also burnt the house.