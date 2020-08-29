Unlock 4.0: Govt announces new guidelines till Sept 30; lockdown to continue in containment zones

According to the Home Ministry guidelines, metro rails will become operational from September 7 in a graded manner.

While large gatherings of any sort had earlier been prohibited, the government has also relaxed their stance on this somewhat. Under the new guidelines, with the stipulation that maskes be worn, and social distancing and other precautions are taken, "Social/ academic/ sports/ entertainment/ cultural/ religious/ political functions and other congregations will be permitted with a ceiling of 100 persons, with effect from 21st September 2020".

While schools and colleges will continue to remain closed for the moment and regular classes will not be permitted at least till the end of September, in areas outside containment zones, "students of classes 9 to 12 may be permitted to visit their schools" on a "voluntary basis, for taking guidance from their teachers." This will be subject to written consent of their parents/ guardians.