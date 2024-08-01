Union Minister Amit Shah To Introduce Bill To Amend Disaster Management Act, 2005 In Parliament Today

New Delhi: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will introduce a bill to amend the Disaster Management Act, 2005, in both Houses of Parliament on Thursday.

About The Motions

Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will move the statutory resolution regarding Section 8A of the Customs Tariff Act, 1975.

Union Minister Kiren Rijiju and Deputy Leader of Congress in Lok Sabha Gaurav Gogoi will move a motion in support of the second report of the Business Advisory Committee presented to the House on July 31.

Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu will move a motion for the election of two members to the council of the National Institutes of Food Technology, Entrepreneurship and Management (NIFTEM). Union Minister Manohar Lal is expected to move a motion for the election of two members to the Advisory Council of the Delhi Development Authority.

Matters under Rule 377 will also be taken up for discussion today in both the Houses and further discussion on the Union Budget 2024-25 will also be held today.

About Discussion & Voting On Demands For Grants

The discussion and voting on demands for grants under the control of the Ministry of Railways, the Ministry of Education, and the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare for 2024-25 will be held in both Houses.

Union Ministers Jual Oram, Shripad Yesso Naik, Suresh Gopi, Ajay Tamta, Ravneet Singh, Tokhan Sahu, Raj Bhushan Choudhary, and Murlidhar Mohol will lay papers on the table in Lok Sabha for their respective ministries.

Union Ministers Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Jitendra Singh, Sushri Shobha Karandlaje, Kirtivardhan Singh, Raksha Nikhil Khadse, and Sukanta Majumdar will lay papers on the table in Rajya Sabha today.

Discussions on the workings of ministries including housing and urban affairs and agriculture and farmer welfare will be held in the upper house. The discussion on the workings of the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs was initiated by BJP MP Ghanshyam Tiwari on July 31.

The monsoon session of Parliament commenced on July 22 and as per the schedule, the session will conclude on August 12.