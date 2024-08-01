 Kerala Landslide: Death Toll Rises To 264 In Wayanad Tragedy, 200 People Still Missing; Visuals Surface
The massive rescue operation involving officials from various Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, and Fire Forces besides locals is currently on in the four worst-affected landslide areas of Wayanad district -- Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil, and Pothukalu, which caught thousands of people unawares when two landslides took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

Wayanad: The death toll in the Wayanad landslide tragedy reached 264, said officials here on Thursday, adding that around 200 people are still missing.

About The Rescue Operations

More than 1,200 rescue officials began their operations in the morning on the third day of Kerala’s worst-ever natural calamity. The massive rescue operation involving officials from various Army, Navy, Air Force, Police, and Fire Forces besides locals is currently on in the four worst-affected landslide areas of Wayanad district -- Churalpara, Velarimala, Mundakayil, and Pothukalu, which caught thousands of people unawares when two landslides took place in the early hours of Tuesday.

A Bailey Bridge is almost nearing completion which will connect the marooned areas between Churalmala and Mundakayil and is expected to speed up the rescue operations. Heavy rain on Wednesday evening hampered the erection of the bridge and on Thursday the sky was clear which favoured the rescue team members.

More than 8,000 people have been evacuated safely and put up in around 82 relief camps. According to locals, the death toll is set to rise further as more bodies trapped under debris are being recovered.

Leaders To Visit The Landslide Affected Areas

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will be arriving in the affected areas. He will also chair an all-party meeting to discuss the massive rehabilitation process to be initiated as practically two villages Churalmala and Mundakayil have been washed away. Also arriving are Lok Sabha Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra. The latter is the Congress candidate after Rahul Gandhi vacated the Lo Sabha seat.

