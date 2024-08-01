Congress Leaders Rahul Gandhi & Priyanka Gandhi Depart For Landslide-Hit Wayanad; Video

New Delhi: Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi and Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Thursday headed to Wayanad to take stock of the situation in the Kerala constituency that was rocked by devastating landslides in which the death toll has risen to 167 and hundreds more still missing.

Two massive landslides struck Mundakkai and Churalmala in Wayanad in the early hour of July 30, causing extensive destruction. Rescue operations are being intensified, political leaders are engaged in discussions, and financial aid is being mobilised for the region.

#WATCH | Delhi: Lok Sabha LoP and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi leaves his residence as he heads to Wayanad to take stock of the situation of the constituency which has been rocked by massive landslides leading to 167 deaths.

#WATCH | Delhi: Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra leaves her residence as she heads to Wayanad to take stock of the situation of the constituency which has been rocked by massive landslides leading to 167 deaths.

Scheduled Visit Postponed

Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi were scheduled to visit Wayanad on Wednesday morning, but the authorities informed them that they would not be able to land due to incessant rain and adverse weather conditions.

"Priyanka and I were scheduled to visit Wayanad tomorrow to meet with families affected by the landslide and take stock of the situation. However, due to incessant rains and adverse weather conditions, we have been informed by the authorities that we will not be able to land. I want to assure the people of Wayanad that we will visit as soon as possible. In the meantime, we will continue to monitor the situation closely and provide all necessary assistance. Our thoughts are with the people of Wayanad at this difficult time," Rahul Gandhi said in a post on X on July 30.

About The Wayanad Landslide Tragedy

The first landslide occurred in Mundakkai, a town, and the second in Chooralmala. The massive landslides wreaked havoc in the region, damaging houses and roads, uprooting trees, and swelling water bodies, which hindered rescue operations. Relief and rescue efforts are currently underway.

167 people have been declared dead in the aftermath of the landslides as per the Kerala Revenue Department.

According to sources from the Department of Information and Public Relations (PRD) Control Room in Wayanad, 96 victims have been identified, including 77 men, 67 women, and 22 children. Post-mortem examinations have been conducted on 166 bodies and 49 body parts. A total of 75 bodies have been handed over to relatives.

Intensification In Rescue Operations

Amid the rising death toll, the Indian Army has intensified its efforts to rescue people stranded after the landslides. The Indian Army is building a 190-ft-long Bailey bridge is being built to connect the severely affected areas of Mundakkai and Chooralmala and speed up rescue operations.

Rahul Gandhi won both Uttar Pradesh's Rae Bareli and Kerala's Wayanad seat but the latter decided to represent Rae Bareli in the Lok Sabha.

The Congress leader also won the seat of Wayanad, which paved his entry to the Lok Sabha in 2019. He defeated Communist Party of India-Marxist candidate Annie Raja by 3,64,422 votes.

Priyanka Gandhi is slated to contest the by-polls in Wayanad.