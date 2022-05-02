Union HM Amit Shah to be on 3-day West Bengal tour from May 4

Kolkata: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a three-day West Bengal visit from May 4.

According to BJP sources, Shah will reach Kolkata on May 4 and on May 5 after attending a government programme at Hingalganj, he will leave for Siliguri in North Bengal where he is likely to hold a public rally.

“After the public rally, Shah is likely to meet the party leaders of North Bengal to take stock of several matters,” said the party sources.

It can be recalled that several leaders of BJP at different times have demanded separate statehood for North Bengal and claimed that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee didn’t do anything to develop North Bengal.

The party sources also confirmed that on May 6 Shah will attend a programme at Teendigha before holding an organizational meeting in Kolkata.

“The Union Home Minister is likely to attend a cultural programme at Victoria Memorial on May 6 and then hold another meeting at RSS headquarters in Kolkata to ascertain what RSS is thinking about the current status of Bengal BJP,” further mentioned the BJP sources.

It can be noted that several BJP leaders of Bengal have time and again visited BJP national president JP Nadda to give stock of the situation of the state.

BJP state president Sukanta Majumdar said that the saffron camp’s fight against TMC will continue.

“Amit Shah is coming to inspire BJP leaders and workers. Our fight against Trinamool Congress will continue and soon we will uproot the TMC government,” said Majumdar.

Senior CPI (M) leader Sujan Chakraborty said that as Home Minister Shah can visit Bengal but added that he can never inspire the BJP leaders and workers.

“BJP has grown in this state by the grace of Mamata Banerjee. Till the regime of former Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharjee, the BJP was not seen anywhere in Bengal. People of this state still don’t like BJP,” said the senior politburo member.

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 11:37 PM IST