Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya meets doctors, health workers who tested COVID-19 positive at AIIMS, Delhi

Union Health Minister Dr Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday met doctors and health workers who have tested positive for COVID-19 at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) in Delhi.

"Many of our doctors, health workers have been affected with COVID-19 while serving patients, I pray for their good health," the Union Minister told media persons after the meeting.

Mandaviya further appealed to people to follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior as cases are increasing in the country.

AIIMS Director Dr Randeep Guleria also advised people not to panic but stay alert and follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

"COVID-19 appropriate behavior, including proper masking, washing hands, avoiding crowds, and vaccination is crucial. Don't panic. It's a mild disease, but stay alert," Dr Guleria said.

Reportedly, around 50 doctors of AIIMS, Delhi have gone into isolation after some tested positive while others showed symptoms of COVID-19.

The hospital on Tuesday also canceled the remaining part of winter vacation from January 5 to January 10 and has asked the faculty members to join duty 'with immediate effect' in view of increasing COVID-19 cases.

In a notice, AIIMS said: "In continuation of the office of memoranda...it is to inform that the Competent Authority has decided to cancel the remaining part of the winter vacation i.e. from 5th to 10th January 2022 due to the ongoing COVID-19/Omicron Pandemic." "COVID-19: AIIMS, Delhi cancels remaining part of winter vacation from January 5 to January 10; asks faculty members to join duty 'with immediate effect'," the notice further read.

Meanwhile, India reported 90,928 new COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Thursday. The daily positivity rate stands at 6.43 percent while the weekly positivity rate stands at 3.47 percent.

India has also reported 2,630 cases of Omicron variant of COVID-19 so far.

Published on: Thursday, January 06, 2022, 06:16 PM IST