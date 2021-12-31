India crosses 145 crore milestone of COVID-19 cumulative vaccine coverage, announces Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

The cumulative nationwide vaccine coverage has crossed around 1.45 billion doses. Nearly 843.37 million people have received the first dose and 602.05 million have received both the doses.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya, tweeted, "Ending the year on a great note by crossing the milestone of 145 crore COVID-19 vaccinations. My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare & frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination & resolve in the challenging 2021 year."

Ending the year on a great note by crossing the milestone of 145 crore #COVID19 vaccinations 💉



My gratitude to our doctors, scientists, healthcare & frontline workers for displaying immense grit, determination & resolve in the challenging 2021 year.#SabkoVaccineMuftVaccine pic.twitter.com/Tjc4j1GJqy — Dr Mansukh Mandaviya (@mansukhmandviya) December 31, 2021

India reported 16,764 new cases of COVID-19 in the past 24 hours, according to data from the health ministry as of 0800 IST. The daily new cases of COVID-19 are the highest since Oct 21, when 18,454 people tested positive.

The new daily cases are 27% higher than Thursday when 13,154 people tested positive. The total number of people infected with the Omicron variant rose to 1,270 from 961 cases reported on Thursday. Of the total Omicron cases, 374 have recovered so far.

