Union Cabinet approves proposal for scrapping Anglo-Indian Lok Sabha quota

An official told the Hindustan Times, that in the first term of the Modi government, two members from the Anglo-Indian community were nominated. No nominations were made in the second term. The report further states that reservation for the Anglo-Indian community in the state assemblies could also be withdrawn.

When asked whether reservation for the Anglo-Indian community has also been extended, Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that once the Bill is introduced, the details will be known. The minister said there are 84 members from the Scheduled Caste and 47 from the Scheduled Tribe communities in Parliament.

In state assemblies across India, there are 614 SC members and 554 ST members. As on today, there is a provision to nominate two members of the Anglo-Indian community in the Lok Sabha but they have not yet been nominated, according to Lok Sabha website. Including the Speaker, Lok Sabha has 543 members as on December 4.

While reservation for Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes in the legislature is carried out through constitutional amendments, similar reservation in jobs for these categories is decided by respective state governments, a senior functionary explained.