Cabinet approves extension of SC/ST reservation in Lok Sabha, state assemblies for 10 years

Sources aware of the provisions said the reservation for members of the Anglo-Indian community has been done away with "for the time being".

The government was of the view, the sources said, that the community is doing well and does not need reservation in the legislature.

If need be, the reservation can be reconsidered later.

When asked whether reservation for the Anglo-Indian community has also been extended, Union minister Prakash Javadekar told reporters that once the Bill is introduced, the details will be known.

The minister said there are 84 members from the Scheduled Caste and 47 from the Scheduled Tribe communities in Parliament.