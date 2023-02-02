Union Budget 2023: It will benefit every section, says Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar | File Photo

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Wednesday said the seven priorities of the government towards the country mentioned by the finance minister in the budget, would benefit every section of society.

Reacting to the budget, Khattar said it was inclusive and futuristic, keeping in mind the empowerment of job professionals, youth, women and farmers. Special focus was laid on infrastructure development, health, employment generation, housing, social welfare, farmers welfare, higher education, innovation and research which would also be beneficial for Haryana.

The chief minister said the announcement of Indian Institute of Millet for coarse grains, promotion of fisheries and horticulture sector or connecting one crore farmers with natural farming was among many such decisions which would further strengthen the agriculture system.

Khattar held that the decisions like making indigenous mobile cheaper and helping micro, small and medium industries affected during the Covid pandemic would strengthen the MSME sector.

