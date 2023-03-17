'Unfortunately, I am member of parliament...': Rahul Gandhi's gaffe at presser provides ammo to BJP (Watch)

On Thursday, the BJP and its ministers took jibes at former Congress president Rahul Gandhi by shared a video from the his press conference.

In the video, senior party member Jairam Ramesh is seen correcting Gandhi after he says, "Unfortunately, I am a Member of Parliament."

Ramesh leans in to advise Gandhi that his statement could be turned into a 'joke'. "They can make a joke," Ramesh tells Gandhi in the 25-second clip.

After being alerted by Ramesh, Rahul Gandhi clarifies and says: "See, I want to make it clear, unfortunately for you, I am a Member of Parliament."

The video was shared by the Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal on Twitter, who wrote in caption: "Unfortunately, we are at a loss for words…"

The video was also tweeted by Dharmendra Pradhan, a minister in the union government, who described it as "truly unfortunate".

Amit Malviya, the head of BJP's IT cell, also questioned if Jairam Ramesh is the "official nanny of Rahul Gandhi."

Jairam Ramesh immediately hit back at the BJP, saying they (Congress) don't use 'teleprompters', an apparant reference to PM Modi using the machine while delivering speeches.

"The RW system is having a field day with my pointing out to @RahulGandhi that his statement's construct would be distorted by BJP's fake news machine. He clarified instantly. We speak freely to the media without teleprompters. This is another attempt to distract from Modani scam," Jairam Ramesh wrote on Twitter.

Rahul Gandhi is facing intense criticism from the BJP for his remarks made in London. Four Union Ministers have called for his apology both in and outside parliament. During a lecture at Cambridge University, the Congress MP expressed concern that Indian democracy is facing pressure and opposition voices are being suppressed.