Watch: JP Nadda says Rahul Gandhi part of 'anti-nationalist toolkit', demands apology in Parliament for London speech

On Friday, JP Nadda, the president of the Bharatiya Janata Party, criticized Rahul Gandhi for his controversial speech in London and reiterated the party's demand for an apology in Parliament during the ongoing budget session.

Nadda claimed that Rahul Gandhi has become a permanent feature of the "anti-nationalist toolkit".

“It's unfortunate that the Congress party is indulging in anti-national activities. After being repeatedly rejected by the nation, Rahul Gandhi has now become a permanent part of this anti-nationalist toolkit,” the BJP chief said.

Nadda further alleged that Gandhi was also disrespecting the democratically elected majority government and 1.3 billion Indians. “What is this if not strengthening the traitors? Rahul Gandhi on foreign soil said that democracy has finished in India and Europe and the US should intervene. What could be more shameful than this?” Nadda said in a video conferencing.

“At a time when India is becoming the 5th largest economy in the world and G20 meetings are being held here, Rahul Gandhi on foreign soil is insulting the nation and the Parliament," Nadda said.