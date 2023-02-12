TMC stands for ‘Terror, Mafia, Money laundering, Corruption and Commission: JP Nadda

BJP national president JP Nadda | File

Kolkata: Accusing the ruling TMC government in West Bengal of massive corruption, BJP national president JP Nadda on Sunday said that TMC stands for, “Tola bazi, Mafia, Money laundering and Corruption and Cut money.”

Addressing two rallies in West Bengal’s Burdwan’s Purbasthali and Midnapore’s Ramnagar, Nadda alleged that ‘corruption’ is in every sphere in Bengal.

Corruption is everywhere in Bengal

“Corruption is everywhere in Bengal.The Chief Minister’s name is Mamata but she does ‘nirmamta’. From SSC recruitment to other jobs, corruption is there in every sphere. BJP will end the jungle raj of TMC,” said Nadda.

Stating ‘irregularities’ in PM Awas Yojana, Nadda added that TMC workers who have two-three storey buildings are also getting the benefits of the scheme.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi is spending several crores of rupees for the development of Bengal. There is a saying that what Bengal thinks today the nation and the country think tomorrow. On December 30 when Modi lost his mother, after the last rite he started serving Bharat Mata. Under PMAY Mamata changed the name of the scheme and massive irregularities are there in the state,” further mentioned the BJP national president.

Bengal worst in terms of atrocities against women

Nadda also alleged that West Bengal, despite having a woman Chief Minister, Bengal ‘tops’ the list in terms of atrocities against women.

Countering Nadda’s claims, TMC national secretary Abhishek Banerjee said that BJP should counter TMC ‘democratically’.

“The alliance between Congress and CPI (M) is known to everyone. BJP also has a hidden alliance with them. They should defeat TMC democratically and then talk about corruption in this state. In the 2021 Assembly election BJP used Pegasus despite losing the poll. It is a shame for them. They should find candidates for the rural polls,” added Banerjee.

