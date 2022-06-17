Unemployed Agniveers will emerge as threat to national security: Chattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel | Photo: PTI

On the issue of nationwide erupted violence, chaos, arson, setting trains on fire and damage to public properties, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel censured Prime Minister Modi-led Central Government and said that is the outcome of the wrong policies of the Modi government.

The CM attacked the central government over the Agniveer scheme while interacting with the media at circuit house, Raipur on Friday and said, "the drive will create a mob of unemployed and frustrated young men and women who will be heavily trained in combat and armed operations, will create threat for internal peace and security of the state. Thus, I humbly urge the central government to immediately withdraw the scheme and resume an older form of a recruitment drive which offers regular jobs in the armed forces, the CM said.

He alleged that in the name of a four years scheme the Modi government has attempted to play with the future and career of the youth.

At a time when our security forces are facing hostile situations on borders, taking such a decision is an attempt to compromise our security, Baghel alleged.

In support of CM allegations, Chhattisgarh State Congress also issued an 11 points press note and questioned the BJP-led Central government when 2,25,000 posts were already vacant in the armed forces then what is the logic of opting for the contractual four years appointment system.

"The government will retire 75 percent of trained youth from the armed services after a service period of four years by providing them skill certificates, and they will get the fourth-grade job of a home guard or office boy, what exactly does the government want to make these youth office boy/ home-guard or an army man, the government must clarify it," said Congress Communication Department Chief Sushil Anand Shukla.

Instead of upgrading the facilities of army jawans, the government planned to take away their pension, canteen facility, and other allowances by putting the youth in the army on a short-term contractual basis through Agniveer, is this not injustice, asked Shukla.

In response to Baghel's statement, former Chief Minister Dr Raman Singh retweeted the tweet of Home Minister Amit Shah which says it will give youth an opportunity to serve the nation.

Read Also Shiv Sena corporators responsible for illegal constructions in Mumbai: BJP MLA Nitesh Rane