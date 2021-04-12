'Undemocratic and unconstitutional decision': Mamata Banerjee to sit on dharna tomorrow as EC bans her from campaigning for 24 hrs

The ban comes into force ahead of the fifth phase of assembly polls in the state on April 17.

The poll panel in its order condemned her statements" portent with serious law and order problems across the state (s)" and sternly warned her.

It advised her "to desist from using such statements while making public utterances during the period when Model Code of Conduct is in force." "The Commission also imposes a ban of twenty-four hours on Mamata Banerjee from campaigning in any manner from 8 pm of April 12, 2021, till 8 pm of April 13, 2021," the order said.