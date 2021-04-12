'Didi’s bitterness, anger, fury continues to grow': PM Modi takes a jibe at Mamata Banerjee over Cooch Behar incident during West Bengal polls

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally claimed that the BJP had already made a century during the first four phases of the election.

“Didi’s bitterness, her anger, her fury continues to grow. Do you know why? I will tell you. The BJP is forming the next government in West Bengal as BJP has crossed 100 marks already in the first four phases of the polls. Ashol Parivartan (real change) will come on May 2,” claimed the Prime Minister.

Referring to Cooch Behar’s killings during phase 4 of polls, the Prime Minister slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for playing violent politics.

“The instigation by the TMC supremo has led to several deaths. Mamata Banerjee has insulted ‘Ma, Mati, Manush’(Mother, Land, People). Even the Cooch Behar’s incident is the outburst of Mamata didi’s instigation. Didi never urged for peaceful voting but on the contrary, spoke of violence through her slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ (game is on),” claimed Modi.