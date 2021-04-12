'Didi’s bitterness, anger, fury continues to grow': PM Modi takes a jibe at Mamata Banerjee over Cooch Behar incident during West Bengal polls

Kolkata: Prime Minister Narendra Modi at a public rally claimed that the BJP had already made a century during the first four phases of the election.
“Didi’s bitterness, her anger, her fury continues to grow. Do you know why? I will tell you. The BJP is forming the next government in West Bengal as BJP has crossed 100 marks already in the first four phases of the polls. Ashol Parivartan (real change) will come on May 2,” claimed the Prime Minister.
Referring to Cooch Behar’s killings during phase 4 of polls, the Prime Minister slammed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for playing violent politics.
“The instigation by the TMC supremo has led to several deaths. Mamata Banerjee has insulted ‘Ma, Mati, Manush’(Mother, Land, People). Even the Cooch Behar’s incident is the outburst of Mamata didi’s instigation. Didi never urged for peaceful voting but on the contrary, spoke of violence through her slogan ‘Khela Hobe’ (game is on),” claimed Modi.
The PM made tall claims stating that the ruling Trinamool Congress can never come back to power and that BJP will build ‘Sonar Bangla’.
“The Congress, the Left Front after they had lost their power never came back to power, same will be the case with Trinamool Congress. That brave police officer from Bihar, who had come to Bengal on duty two days ago, was beaten to death. When his mother saw his body, she also succumbed to death. No mother in Bengal knew how harsh and ruthless you are,” further mentioned Modi.
Slamming the TMC supremo for not implementing Pradhan Mantri Kisan Nidhi scheme in West Bengal, the Prime Minister said that if voted to power the BJP government will transfer all the pending money to the farmers of West Bengal.
Taking further jibe at the ruling Trinamool Congress, the Prime Minister alleged that people of West Bengal are aware that she is ready to hand over the party’s reign to her ‘Bhaipo’ (nephew).
Incidentally, in a video clip shared by the BJP, TMC leader and Arambagh candidate Sujata Mondal was heard calling the Scheduled Caste voters ‘beggars by nature’.
Taking a potshot on this comment Modi claimed that nobody ever thought that TMC will insult the SC like this.
“Didi claims that she is Bengal’s Tigress. Everyone knows that such comments will not be made without her affirmation. Didi’s people abuse Bengal’s SC community and call them beggars is an insult not just to SC but also to Dalits and backward communities,” said the Prime Minister Narendra Modi.