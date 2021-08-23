'Uncertain whether Hindus and Sikhs will have any rights in future in Afghanistan': Afghan MP after Taliban takeover

Afghan MP Anarkali Kaur Honaryar, one of the evacuated persons from Afghanistan amid crisis of Taliban on Monday thanked the Indian government, prime minister Narendra Modi, Ministry of External Minister and Indian Air Force. Commenting on the current situation of Afghanistan, the MP said it is unimaginable and said there is no government, President has not been there for 10 days. "We had high hopes of peace process, but nothing happened," she added.

She revealed, "Many people in Afghanistan don't have travel documents, we had to wait from 12 midnight to 10 am in the hot weather." "There were incidents of firing around the airport every day and 3-4 people died daily," Kaur added.

Slamming the Taliban she said, "20 years ago, Taliban used to think that Sikhs and Hindus were not entitled to any rights as they're not Muslim," she added.

"When a Taliban spox addressed media for first time, he didn't mention Sikhs and Hindus, it is uncertain whether they'll have any rights in future," the MP reminded.

Meanwhile, the government has called for an all-party meeting on August 26 to discuss the Afghanistan crisis. The government will brief parliamentary leaders of various political parties on the developments in war-torn ation.

I thank the Indian govt, PM Narendra Modi, MEA, & Indian Air Force. The situation in Afghanistan is unimaginable. There is no government. President has not been there for 10 days. We had high hopes of peace process, but nothing happened: Afghan MP Anarkali Kaur Honaryar in Delhi pic.twitter.com/nMGFKvo4U2 — ANI (@ANI) August 23, 2021

"Floor Leaders of political parties would be briefed by EAM Dr S Jaishankar on the present situation in Afghanistan, on 26th August at Parliament House Annexe in Delhi," Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi told news agency ANI.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said Prime Minister Narendra Modi instructed the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) to brief the floor leaders of the political parties.

"In view of developments in Afghanistan, PM @narendramodi has instructed that MEA brief Floor Leaders of political parties. Minister of Parliamentary Affairs @JoshiPralhad will be intimating further details," Jaishankar tweeted.

The government's briefing is expected to focus on its evacuation mission from Afghanistan as well as its assessment of the situation in that country. The Taliban swept across Afghanistan this month, seizing control of almost all key towns and cities, including Kabul, following the withdrawal of the US forces from the country.

As part of its evacuation mission from Afghanistan, India has already brought back around 730 people including members of the Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities.

India on Monday brought back 146 of its nationals in four different flights from Qatar's capital Doha, days after they were evacuated from Afghanistan by NATO and American aircraft in view of the deteriorating security situation in the war-torn country.

On Sunday, 392 people including two Afghan lawmakers were evacuated in three different flights under the evacuation mission The Taliban seized control of Kabul on August 15. Within two days of the Taliban's capture of Kabul, India had evacuated 200 people, including the Indian envoy and other staffers of its embassy in the Afghan capital.

The first evacuation flight brought back over 40 people, mostly staffers at the Indian embassy, on August 16. The second aircraft evacuated around 150 people including Indian diplomats, officials, security personnel and some stranded Indians from Kabul on August 17.

Advertisement

ALSO READ Afghanistan crisis: India brings back second batch of 146 of its evacuated nationals from Doha

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Published on: Monday,August 23, 2021, 08:03 PM IST