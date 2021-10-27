UN Climate Change Conference: Need for major global players to collaborate to avoid climate crisis

In just a few days, world leaders will convene for one of the most crucial conferences of our generation. In the 26th UN Climate Change Conference, leaders will attempt to come to a joint agreement on the goals and ways in which the most dire consequences of climate change may be prevented. If the COP26 meeting concludes with an agreement on how we may avoid crossing the warming threshold of 1.5 degrees Celsius, it will ensure that we will escape from the most serious consequences of the climate crisis. If an agreement cannot be reached, however, then we will inevitably move towards the wide variety of natural disasters that are threatening our future.

The challenge is immense, but it is possible: the effort needed demands that all major global players: governments, the private sector, civil society, the media, and academia, as well as religious leaders and others will have to collaborate. It also requires greater collaboration between the developed and the developing world.

In this context, we need practical, inexpensive and scalable solutions that can be quickly implemented to both reduce greenhouse gas emissions and build resilience and adaptation to the effects of the climate crisis. In these areas, Israel stands out as a significant country in climate innovation, possessing a diverse range of companies and start-ups working in this field. Israel is making and attracting huge investments for R&D in clean technologies. There are more than 1200 Israeli companies working in these fields.

The range of solutions that Israel has to offer is diverse. In agriculture, drip irrigation and precision agriculture have a great potential. In the field of water, Israel holds the world record with its 3% water loss rate and 90% wastewater reusage rate. Israel also has solutions in desalination, energy storage in compressed air or ice, energy efficiency, reforestation, sustainable transportation and mobility, the development of new materials, plant-based proteins and food technologies.

Israel wants to share its knowledge and collaborate in order to implement these solutions, which will greatly assist in reaching global mitigation targets, building resilience among already-affected countries and communities, and implementing the UN Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

We look at India as a partner in addressing the issue of climate change. India is among few countries that is on track with its commitments in the COP21 agreement in Paris. Earlier this month, during the visit of India's External Affairs Minister Dr. S Jaishankar, Israel joined the International Solar Alliance; founded under the leadership of India and France.

India’s Prime Minister Narendra Modi in his UNGA speech stated that India is moving fast towards the target of 450 GW of renewable energy and is in the campaign of becoming the world's largest Green Hydrogen Hub. A number of Indian states are striving hard to bring this vision into a reality. Maharashtra’s visionary Environment Minister, Aaditya Thackeray has stated that cities are the solution to addressing climate change. Under his leadership all major cities and urban clusters in Maharashtra have pledged to go net-zero by 2050. These are the steps taken in the right direction.

India has brought millions of people out of poverty. Their aspirations to live life of dignity and comfort are justified. India is emerging as an industrial powerhouse. Make in India is a great project and is in the interest of India. The paradox is more industrialization and urbanization means more emissions. Israel sees an opportunity to partner in India’s growth and at the same time collaborate in developing new technologies and solutions to address the climate change and to ensure a better planet for our future generations.

Kobbi Shoshani is Israel’s Consul General in Mumbai

Published on: Wednesday, October 27, 2021, 09:40 AM IST