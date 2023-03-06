Umesh Pal Murder: Accused Vijay alias Usman encountered in UP's Prayagraj; visuals surface

Umesh Pal Murder: Police shoots down another accused Vijay alias Usman in encounter in UP's Prayagraj; visuals surface |

An encounter broke out between the Police and accused Vijay alias Usman in Kaundhiyara police station area in Prayagraj on Monday morning. Usman was allegedly shot dead in the encounter.

Usman was one of the accused in the Umesh Pal murder case. Umesh Pal, a witness to the 2005 murder case of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal, was killed in broad daylight shooting outside his home in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

His security guard was also killed in the shootout by five men including Usman. The murder was allegedly planned by the gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed. The UP government since then pledged to bring down the mafia in the state and mix them in soil.

Arbaaz, an accused in the Umesh Pal murder case, was killed in an encounter with the police on Monday last week. Dhoomanganj police station SHO Rajesh Maurya also suffered injuries in the encounter.

कहा था ना कि मिट्टी में मिला देंगे !! उमेश पाल और संदीप निषाद पर पहली गोली चलाने वाला खूंखार हत्यारा उस्मान भी आज पुलिस मुठभेड़ में ढेर pic.twitter.com/kSaS5KJ8za — Dr. Shalabh Mani Tripathi (@shalabhmani) March 6, 2023

BJP MLA Dr Salabh Mani Tripathi took it to his Twitter and informed that Usman was shot dead by the UP police in an encounter. He also mentioned that Usman was the one who fired the first round at Umesh Pal and his security guard Sandeep Nishad.

"It was said that we will mix them in the soil!! Usman, the dreaded killer who fired the first shot at Umesh Pal and Sandeep Nishad, was also killed in a police encounter today," tweeted Tripathi.