Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmed's brother-in-law Dr. Akhlaq sheltered Guddu Muslim; video surfaces

Umesh Pal murder case: Atiq Ahmed's brother-in-law Akhlaq gave shelter to Guddu Muslim; watch video |

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed's brother-in-law Akhlaq allegedly provided shelter to Guddu Muslim, who is accused in the murder case of BJP leader Umesh Pal.

The police had been searching for Guddu who is on the run since the incident.

A video has now gone viral on social media showing Akhlaq's association with Guddu and sheltering the latter. Akhlaq is a doctor by profession. The CCTV video is said to be of around March 3, 2022 and from Akhlaq's residence. Akhlaq and Guddu are seen hugging each other and then having a conversation in presence of other family members of Akhlaq.

Dr. Akhlaq is being questioned by police, while Guddu Muslim is still at large. UP ATS is on the lookout.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

Who is Guddu Muslim?

Guddu Muslim had allegedly hurled crude bombs in the deadly shootout where Umesh Pal was shot dead.

CCTV footage had captured Guddu Muslim hurling crude bombs at Umesh Pal and his security personnel.

According to an India Today report, Guddu has worked for several dons, including Dhananjay Singh, Abhay Singh, Mukhtar Ansari and others. He was associated with Atiq Ahmed for the last 10 years. Guddu Muslim's name also figured in Lucknow's famous Peter Gomes murder case. He was once arrested in connection with bomb attack near a Lucknow police station.

Background of the Case

After the 2005 killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal, Umesh Pal, a zila panchayat member, told the police that he witnessed the murder. However, when he refused to retract and buckled under pressure from Atiq Ahmed, he was kidnapped at gunpoint on February 28, 2006. The FIR was registered on July 5, 2007, against Ahmed, his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, and four unidentified people.

In 2006, Atiq Ahmed and two others were found guilty by an MP-MLA court in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life. Khalid Azim alias Ashraf and six others were acquitted by the court. Ahmed's brother-in-law, Akhlaq Ahmed, was also questioned multiple times in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Atiq Ahmed's Conviction

Atiq Ahmed is the main accused in the 2005 murder case of BSP legislator Raju Pal. He is also accused of killing Umesh Pal, the prime witness in Raju Pal's murder. Ahmed has been charged in more than 100 cases over the years. However, the recent conviction in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case is his first conviction.

Ahmed was brought by road from Sabarmati jail to Prayagraj for the hearing in court. He was kept in the Naini jail before the hearing. A day after being convicted, he was brought back to Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad amid tight security arrangements.

Ahmed and Ashraf are also accused of being involved in a conspiracy to kill Umesh Pal while they were both in prison.