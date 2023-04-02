Umesh Pal murder case: UP STF and Prayagraj Police arrest Atiq Ahmed's brother-in-law Akhlaq Ahmed |

The Uttar Pradesh Special Task Force (STF) and Prayagraj Police have arrested Akhlaq Ahmed, the brother-in-law of gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed, in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case. Umesh Pal was a key witness in the 2005 murder of Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Raju Pal. According to the police, Akhlaq Ahmed had a significant role in financing the shooters who killed Umesh Pal.

Background of the Case

After the killing of BSP MLA Raju Pal in 2005, Umesh Pal, a zila panchayat member, had told the police that he witnessed the murder. However, when he refused to retract and buckle under pressure from Atiq Ahmed, he was kidnapped at gunpoint on February 28, 2006. The FIR was registered on July 5, 2007, against Ahmed, his brother Khalid Azim alias Ashraf, and four unidentified people.

In 2006, Atiq Ahmed and two others were held guilty by an MP-MLA court in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case and sentenced to rigorous imprisonment for life. Khalid Azim alias Ashraf and six others were acquitted by the court. Ahmed's brother-in-law, Akhlaq Ahmed, was also questioned multiple times in connection with the Umesh Pal murder case.

Akhlaq Ahmed's Arrest

Akhlaq Ahmed, a resident of Meerut, was arrested from Meerut by the Uttar Pradesh STF and Prayagraj Police. The police have said that Akhlaq Ahmed had a significant role in financing the shooters who killed Umesh Pal. He was earlier questioned by the police multiple times in connection with the case.

Atiq Ahmed's Conviction

Atiq Ahmed is the main accused in the 2005 murder case of BSP legislator Raju Pal. He is also accused of killing Umesh Pal, the prime witness in Raju Pal's murder. Ahmed has been charged in more than 100 cases over the years. However, the recent conviction in the Umesh Pal kidnapping case is his first conviction.

Ahmed was brought by road from Sabarmati jail to Prayagraj for the hearing in court. He was kept in the Naini jail before the hearing. A day after being convicted, he was brought back to Sabarmati jail in Ahmedabad amid tight security arrangements.

Ahmed and Ashraf are also accused of being involved in a conspiracy to kill Umesh Pal while they were both in prison.