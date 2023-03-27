 Atiq Ahmed Jail Transfer: Driver of convoy carrying politician says, 'We will get into an accident because of media'; watch
Atiq Ahmed, who has been lodged in Sabarmati jail since 2019, is being taken to Prayagraj by UP police amid heavy security. A driver of the convoy was heard telling media persons that they will cause an accident while following them.

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, March 27, 2023, 12:12 PM IST
article-image
Screengrab of the video | Twitter

Gangster-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed is being transferred to Uttar Pradesh from Gujarat jail and his convoy is en route Prayagraj. The convoy is being closely followed by media persons, his sister and lawyers.

Ahmed, who has been lodged in Sabarmati jail since 2019, is being taken to Prayagraj by UP police amid heavy security. A driver of the convoy was heard telling media persons that they will cause an accident while following them.

The video shows the media vehicle closely following the convoy. When the car is running parallel to the convoy vehicle, the driver can be heard saying, "The media persons will get us into an accident."

Atiq Ahmed being transferred to Prayagraj

Ahmed is being taken to Prayagraj by UP Police ahead of his appreance in special court tomorrow in connection with a kidnapping case. Ahmed's brother is being brought by police from Bareily prison.

Atiq Ahmed is being brought to Prayagraj by a 45-member police team. The convoy has currently entered the Jhansi limits; they began their journey at 6 pm last evening. The convoy passed Rajasthan's Kota late at night yesterday and had halted at Tathed in Kota. The convoy had briefly stopped in Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri as well.

Atiq to be jailed in high-security barrack

DG (prisons) Anand Kumar said that preparations have been made for Atiq in the Prayagraj jail. The jailed politician will be kept in a high-security barrack with a round-the-clock CCTV camera for surveillance.

"Mafia-turned-politician Atiq Ahmed will be kept in isolation in a high-security barrack at the jail. His cell will have a CCTV camera. Jail staff will be chosen and deployed on the basis of their records, they will have body-worn cameras," Kumar said.

"Prayagraj Jail office and Jail HQ will monitor round the clock through a video wall. DIG Jail HQ is being sent to ensure all the arrangements at Prayagraj Jail," he added.

As per the UP police's detailed plan for the trip, they have chosen a route that passes through Madhya Pradesh's Shivpuri and Uttar Pradesh's Jhansi to bring back the gangster. The journey will take more than 30 hours.

With ANI inputs

