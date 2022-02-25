Ukraine: Some Indian students leave for border areas, others wait for communication from Embassy

Russian missiles pounded Ukraine's capital Kyiv and some other cities on Friday as Russia's defence ministry claims that its military has blocked access to Kyiv from the west.

Reports also suggest that separatist forces in east Ukraine attacked Ukrainian army positions with Russian military support.

Amid grim scenes of chaos and violence, many Indian students are trying to find a way out of Ukraine. Some with the help of the Indian Embassy, while others are taking matters into their own hands.

A student from the Ivano-Frankivsk University told the Free Press Journal that the institution has arranged for buses to travel to the border areas of Hungary and Romania at 9 AM. "Some students already left for the Hungary border by a taxi today afternoon," said the student who claimed that the University is arranging the buses in co-ordination with the Embassy, with the fare being around 500 Ukrainian Hryvnia.

Ravi Yadav from Dnipropetrovsk State Medical Academy who had to look for accommodation yesterday after being unable to catch a flight on Thursday stayed in a hotel near Kyiv's Boryspil International Airport along with some Indian students. "We were not able to travel by any public transport and eventually had to rely on a civilian who dropped us at the hotel," added Ravi who is now inside the Indian Embassy in Kyiv and claims that for the time being no information regarding the evacuation has been provided to the students present there.

While some have received a momentary relief, others students are struggling to be optimistic about the situation.

A student from Odessa National Medical University, who has heard sounds of explosions and air sirens all day, stated that hefty prices are being charged for the buses to be arranged. "There's no assurance of safety and we are unsure of what will happen to us even if we travel by paying huge amounts," said the student who added many people have been killed in the city by Russian forces

Sheenum Mongia, a student from Dnipropetrovsk, said that the Embassy has recommended them to not leave the city under any circumstances as it will be a 22-hour journey to the border which can be dangerous. "We are not able to avail any form of public transport to leave the city and travel to the border and have been denied to use any private vehicle to leave," said Sheenum who said that her university has shifted to online classes for all the students and further added that prices of groceries have increased. Another student, Pooja Bishnoi who spent most of the day inside a basement set up in her hostel at Bogomolets National Medical University in Kyiv due to air raid sirens, told the Free Press Journal that the Embassy has not reached out to Indian students in her university as of yet and added she is not facing any problems with regards to food and other essentials. "We can still hear the sound of blasts in the city but are trying to remain calm about the situation," Pooja added.

India announced on Friday that it has formed a plan to evacuate stranded nationals from Ukraine via land routes in Hungary and Romania. India is also planning to operate two flights to Romania's capital Bucharest today and one flight to Hungary's capital Budapest tomorrow.

Published on: Friday, February 25, 2022, 10:50 PM IST