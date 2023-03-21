WATCH: Indian diaspora converge at India House in London days after Khalistani supporter vandalised Indian flag

PTI

Indians in the United Kingdom gathered at India House in London on Tuesday to show support for their country after some pro Khalistani protesters pulled down the Indian flag at the Indian High Commission earlier on Sunday.

Responding to the incident, London's mayor Sadiq Khan had said in a tweet, "I condemn the violent disorder and vandalism that took place at the Indian High Commission today (Sunday). There is no place in our city for this kind of behaviour."

The British High Commissioner to India Alex Ellis had described the incident as "disgraceful" and "totally unacceptable".

The tricolour flying atop the Indian High Commission in London was pulled down by a group of protesters waving Khalistani flags and chanting pro-Khalistani slogans on Sunday evening.

