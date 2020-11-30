UGC NET 2020: When will results be announced? know more about past trends

UGC NET June 2020 Exam was conducted by National Testing Agency (NTA) across the country from September 24 to November 13, 2020, in online mode.

While the provisional answer key of the UGC NET 2020 Exam was released, students are now waiting for the result.

The provisional answer key was released on November 16, 2020, for 26 subjects and on November 5, 2020, for 55 subjects.

If we consider the past trends, usually, the results are declared within 25 days of the exam.

In 2019, the result of the UGC NET, which was conducted in June (last paper- June 28,) was announced by July 5. Whereas, the result of December exams ( last paper -December 6), were out by December 31.

Thus, if we go by trends, the result will be soon out on the official website. Once declared, students will be able to check the result on - ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Steps to check UGC NET result 2019:

Step 1: Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Click on the result link

Step 3: Enter your roll number, the application number, and other required details

Step 4: Click on submit

Step 5: Your UGC NET result will be displayed on the screen

Step 6: Download the result and take a print for future reference