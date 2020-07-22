Uddhav to attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir Foundation? Temple trust shares details about guest-list

Lucknow: Since the date of Ayodhya’s proposed Ram Temple ground-breaking ceremony was announced, the Shiv Sena has asserted that whether invited or not, Uddhav Thackeray will attend the event.

But in all likelihood, the Maharashtra Chief Minister will get an official invitation from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to attend the ceremony. The Trust incidentally had been set-up to oversee the construction of the Temple as per the Supreme Court order.

It has emerged that the Trust has decided to invite the Chief Ministers of all Indian states and the heads of Union Territories for the much awaited ceremony which is slated to be held on August 5 in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

“The trust has decided that all Chief Ministers from different states will be invited to the programme,” Swami Govind Dev Giri, the Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra said on Wednesday.

Veteran BJP leader and former deputy prime minister LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiya who had led the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation from the front will also be invited for the occasion, Kameshwar Chaupal, another trustee said.