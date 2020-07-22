Uddhav to attend Ayodhya Ram Mandir Foundation? Temple trust shares details about guest-list

Lucknow: Since the date of Ayodhya’s proposed Ram Temple ground-breaking ceremony was announced, the Shiv Sena has asserted that whether invited or not, Uddhav Thackeray will attend the event.
But in all likelihood, the Maharashtra Chief Minister will get an official invitation from the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust to attend the ceremony. The Trust incidentally had been set-up to oversee the construction of the Temple as per the Supreme Court order.
It has emerged that the Trust has decided to invite the Chief Ministers of all Indian states and the heads of Union Territories for the much awaited ceremony which is slated to be held on August 5 in the hands of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.
“The trust has decided that all Chief Ministers from different states will be invited to the programme,” Swami Govind Dev Giri, the Treasurer of the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirtha Kshetra said on Wednesday.
Veteran BJP leader and former deputy prime minister LK Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi, Uma Bharti and Vinay Katiya who had led the Ram Janmabhoomi agitation from the front will also be invited for the occasion, Kameshwar Chaupal, another trustee said.
VHP leader in Ayodhya, Sharad Sharma says,“There would be around 200 people including 150 invitees at the event. We would adhere to guidelines laid down by the administration amid the COVID-19 pandemic, but all prominent leaders who were part of the Ram Temple movement would be invited.”
Elaborating on the day’s plan, Swami Giri, who is based in Pune, told the media, “Before laying the foundation stone for the construction of the temple, PM Modi will offer prayers to Lord Ram at the temple and Lord Hanuman at Hanuman Garhi Temple in Ayodhya.”
(To view our epaper please click here. For all the latest News, Mumbai, Entertainment, Cricket, Business and Featured News updates, visit Free Press Journal. Also, follow us on Twitter and Instagram and do like our Facebook page for continuous updates on the go)