Ayodhya: Shiv Sena asks Modi govt to invite 'Rambhakt' Ranjan Gogoi for 'bhoomi pujan'

The Shiv Sena has sought that former chief justice of India (CJI) Ranjan Gogoi be invited for the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya in early August as the judgement on the land title suit was delivered by the apex court in his tenure.

While differences between the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over the ground-breaking ceremony of the Ram Temple at Ayodhya persist, the Shiv Sena has tried to claim credit for the Ram Janmabhoomi movement.

“Former SC CJI Ranjan Gogoi is a Rajya Sabha MP, but when he was the CJI, the SC ruled in favour of the Ram Temple,” said an editorial in the Shiv Sena organ Saamna on Wednesday, adding that hence, Gogoi’s name must be included in the list of special invitees for the ceremony. It also referred to him as a “Ram Bhakt.”

The newspaper has Shiv Sena Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut as the executive editor and chief minister and Sena president Uddhav Thackeray’s wife Rashmi as the editor.