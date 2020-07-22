BJP questions Shiv Sena’s stand on Ram Mandir’s bhoomi pujan

MUMBAI: Pointing to differences between the Shiv Sena and the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) over the ground-breaking ceremony of the temple for Lord Ram at Ayodhya, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) questioned if power had forced the Sena to give short shrift to its commitment on the issue.

“On one hand, leaders of the NCP raise questions on the bhoomi pujan of the Ram Temple, while the Shiv Sena, which is in power with it, waits for an invite for the ceremony. Why was the Shiv Sena silent when its own ally was questioning the bhoomipoojan? Why didn’t they have the guts to say that this statement of the NCP has hurt the sentiments of lakhs and crores of Ram bhakts? Has the greed for power made them forget the bhakti of Lord Ram? The issue of Lord Ram’s temple is that of faith, no one should politicise it,” said BJP legislator Ram Kadam.

On Sunday, NCP chief and former union agriculture minister Sharad Pawar had questioned the Narendra Modi-led government’s priorities during the Corona pandemic and the economic disruption caused by the lockdown. Pawar had questioned if building a Ram temple would drive Corona away.