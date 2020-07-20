Depends on the type of social distancing maintained: Sanjay Raut on Uddhav Thackeray's trip to Ayodhya for stone foundation laying ceremony

Rajya Sabha MP and Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Monday said that whether Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray will go to Ayodhya for stone foundation laying ceremony depends on what sort of social distancing is maintained.
"It depends upon what sort of political social distancing is maintained. Many Shiv Sainiks have sacrificed for it," Sanjay Raut said.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to lay the foundation stone of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya on August 5, Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president, Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said on Sunday. "On August 5 Modi Ji will perform Bhoomi Pujan and will lay silver slab weighing about 35 to 40 kg" Mahant Nritya Gopal Das, president, Ram Janambhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust said speaking to ANI.
After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.
