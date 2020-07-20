From Babri to brick laying: LK Advani likely to accompany PM Modi to Ram Mandir foundation event

According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Ayodhya on August 5 for the "bhoomi pujan" ceremony to begin the construction of a grand Ram Temple, and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra has already begun preparations for it.

During the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony, a silver slab, weighing about 40 kilogram, will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the proposed grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.

