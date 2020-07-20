From Babri to brick laying: LK Advani likely to accompany PM Modi to Ram Mandir foundation event

Senior party leader Lal Krishna Advani to accompany Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Ayodhya for Ram Temple stone foundation laying ceremony, reported Republic TV.
Interestingly, LK Advani is one of the accused in Babri demolition case. Earlier in June, a special court hearing the Babri Masjid demolition case put BJP veterans L.K. Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Uma Bharti on notice to appear in person to record their statements.
According to reports, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is likely to visit Ayodhya on August 5 for the "bhoomi pujan" ceremony to begin the construction of a grand Ram Temple, and the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teertha Kshetra has already begun preparations for it.
During the 'bhoomi pujan' ceremony, a silver slab, weighing about 40 kilogram, will be placed in the sanctum sanctorum of the proposed grand Ram temple in Ayodhya. After a protracted legal tussle, the Supreme Court had on November 9 last year paved the way for the construction of a Ram Temple by a Trust at the disputed site in Ayodhya, and directed the Centre to allot an alternative five-acre plot to the Sunni Waqf Board for building a new mosque at a "prominent" place in the holy town in Uttar Pradesh.
