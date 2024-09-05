 Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case: Rajasthan HC Grants Bail To Accused Mohammed Javed
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaKanhaiya Lal Murder Case: Rajasthan HC Grants Bail To Accused Mohammed Javed

Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case: Rajasthan HC Grants Bail To Accused Mohammed Javed

The two main accuseds in the case, Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed, went to Kanhaiya Lal's shop and killed him by beheading. They recorded the brutal killing and shared the video on social media.

Rahul MUpdated: Thursday, September 05, 2024, 04:06 PM IST
article-image
Victim Kanhaiya Lal and the accused | YouTube Screengrab

The division bench of the Rajasthan High Court on Thursday granted bail to Mohammad Javed, one of the accused in the 2022 Jaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal murder case, on a bail bond of ₹2 lakh and a surety of ₹1 lakh. Mohammad Javed is accused of conducting recce in the case.

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Javed from Udaipur on July 22, 2022.

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in Udaipur on June 28, 2022, for allegedly supporting former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate.

The two main accuseds in the case, Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed, went to Kanhaiya Lal's shop and killed him by beheading. They recorded the brutal killing and shared the video on social media.

FPJ Shorts
Govt Starts Discounted Onion Sale At ₹35/kg In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai
Govt Starts Discounted Onion Sale At ₹35/kg In Delhi-NCR, Mumbai
Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep Trophy Round 1
Video: Elder Brother Sarfaraz Ecstatic As Musheer Khan Scores Crucial Hundred For India A In Duleep Trophy Round 1
Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Requests Forming Association For Women Safety (VIDEO)
Actress Sanjjanaa Galrani Meets Karnataka CM Siddaramaiah, Requests Forming Association For Women Safety (VIDEO)
'Electric Vehicle Makers No Longer Need To Be Subsidised By Govt,' Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari
'Electric Vehicle Makers No Longer Need To Be Subsidised By Govt,' Says Union Minister Nitin Gadkari

The division bench of Justice Pankaj Bhandari and Justice Praveer Bhatnagar issued this order while granting bail to the accused.

Javed's role in Kanhaiya Lal killing

Javed was accused of meeting the main accused, Riyaz Attari, a day before the incident. During a search of his house, a blunt sword was found. As a result, a case was also registered against him under the Arms Act.

Earlier, another accused in this case, Farhad Mohammed, was also granted bail, while accused Salman and Abu Ibrahim are still absconding.

Notably, Kanhaiya had filed a complaint with the police about receiving threats. He reportedly had shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Rajasthan: Bicycles For School Girls Turn Saffron From Black Again In Jaipur Under BJP Rule

Rajasthan: Bicycles For School Girls Turn Saffron From Black Again In Jaipur Under BJP Rule

Delhi: 10th Interpol Liaison Officers Conference Inaugurated By Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan At...

Delhi: 10th Interpol Liaison Officers Conference Inaugurated By Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan At...

India Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja Follows In Wife Rivaba's Footsteps By Joining BJP Through 'Sadasyata...

India Cricketer Ravindra Jadeja Follows In Wife Rivaba's Footsteps By Joining BJP Through 'Sadasyata...

Government Is Mulling Changes In Agnipath Scheme: Report

Government Is Mulling Changes In Agnipath Scheme: Report

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 05, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...

Nagaland State Lottery Result: September 05, 2024, 1 PM Live - Watch Streaming Of Winners List Of...