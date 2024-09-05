Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case: Rajasthan HC Grants Bail To Accused Mohammed Javed

Victim Kanhaiya Lal and the accused | YouTube Screengrab

The division bench of the Rajasthan High Court on Thursday granted bail to Mohammad Javed, one of the accused in the 2022 Jaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal murder case, on a bail bond of ₹2 lakh and a surety of ₹1 lakh. Mohammad Javed is accused of conducting recce in the case.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) arrested Javed from Udaipur on July 22, 2022.

Tailor Kanhaiya Lal was brutally murdered in Udaipur on June 28, 2022, for allegedly supporting former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Nupur Sharma's controversial remarks about Prophet Mohammed during a TV debate.

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

The two main accuseds in the case, Riyaz Attari and Ghous Mohammed, went to Kanhaiya Lal's shop and killed him by beheading. They recorded the brutal killing and shared the video on social media.

The division bench of Justice Pankaj Bhandari and Justice Praveer Bhatnagar issued this order while granting bail to the accused.

Javed's role in Kanhaiya Lal killing

Javed was accused of meeting the main accused, Riyaz Attari, a day before the incident. During a search of his house, a blunt sword was found. As a result, a case was also registered against him under the Arms Act.

BIG NEWS 🚨 Rajasthan High Court grants bail to Mohammad Javed in Udaipur tailor Kanhaiya Lal murder case.



Javed was arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in connection with the high-profile Kanhaiyalal murder case in Udaipur. #SupremeCourt pic.twitter.com/xRXnwf4Ygi — श्रवण बिश्नोई (किसान) (@SharwanKumarBi7) September 5, 2024

Earlier, another accused in this case, Farhad Mohammed, was also granted bail, while accused Salman and Abu Ibrahim are still absconding.

Notably, Kanhaiya had filed a complaint with the police about receiving threats. He reportedly had shared a social media post in support of Nupur Sharma-- former BJP spokesperson who had made controversial remarks against Prophet Mohammad.