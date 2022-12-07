e-Paper Get App
HomeIndiaUdaipur: First G20 Sherpa Meeting concludes under India's Presidency

Udaipur: First G20 Sherpa Meeting concludes under India's Presidency

During their visit, the delegates also witnessed a unique cultural experience of many flavours of Rajasthan.

ANIUpdated: Wednesday, December 07, 2022, 11:26 PM IST
article-image
First G20 Sherpa Meeting concludes in Udaipur under India's Presidency | Twitter/ R T Soni
Follow us on

New Delhi: On their last leg of the G20 meeting in Udaipur, delegates visited the historic Kumbalgarh fort and Ranakpur temple today after three days of substantive discussions on ambitious agenda where the meeting saw full and active participation by G20 Members, 9 guest countries and 14 international organizations.

The delegates were excited to visit the Kumbhalgarh fort, a UNESCO world heritage site, nestled on the gorgeous Aravalli hills, built in the 15th century AD by Rana Kumbha. It is encompassed by a gigantic wall reaching over 36 kilometres. Over 200 kites were seen flying over the fort while the delegates toured the fort's historical ruins, terraces, and temples.

Read Also
G20 Presidency: PM Modi chairs all-party meeting along with various political leaders, in pics
article-image

Delegates visit India's architectural marvels

After that, the delegates visited the 15th-century architectural marvel - the Ranakpur temple - located on the banks of the River Magai. With intricate designs and architectural finesse, the temple complex encompasses the Parshavanath Temple, Chaumukha Temple, Surya Temple and the Amba Mata Temple.

With over 1,400 pillars and intricately carved details, this significant Jain temple is a testament to India's rich diversity and history of oneness with nature. The delegates received a glimpse into Rajasthan's vibrant history and unbroken traditions continuing for millennia during the tour.

During their visit, the delegates also witnessed a unique cultural experience of many flavours of Rajasthan. Also, they took a tour of the renowned Crafts village, Shilpgram, where they were captivated by the diversity of Rajasthani arts and crafts which were showcased. The delegations were also treated to a luminous and colourful musical treat at the historic Manek Chowk, Udaipur, in the evening. The first Sherpa meeting has set the tone for forthcoming meetings in 32 different G20 workstreams, including the Sherpa Track, Finance Track and Engagement Groups. The substantive discussions on prevailing global challenges, and the warm hospitality with the motto 'Atithi Devo Bhava', resonated throughout the G20 Sherpas meeting and we're highly appreciated by all delegates.

Highlights

Rounding up the fruitful deliberations of the past three days, India's G20 Sherpa highlighted focal areas of discussion and stressed the need to reinforce the collective action of the G20 nations. The overarching theme of India's Presidency -- Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam - One Earth. One Family. One Future - resonated throughout the proceedings.

The first G20 Sherpa meeting began on December 4 in Udaipur, Rajasthan. India officially assumed the G20 presidency on December 1. 

Read Also
Russian G20 Sherpa praises India for putting 'women-led development' as key priority
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

RECENT STORIES

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Poll 2022 results: Will BJP break the jinx? Counting of votes to begin at...

Himachal Pradesh Assembly Poll 2022 results: Will BJP break the jinx? Counting of votes to begin at...

No separate data of mob lynching maintained by NCRB, Govt tells Rajya Sabha

No separate data of mob lynching maintained by NCRB, Govt tells Rajya Sabha

Udaipur: First G20 Sherpa Meeting concludes under India's Presidency

Udaipur: First G20 Sherpa Meeting concludes under India's Presidency

Vote counting for Gujarat, HP Assembly elections on Thursday; BJP eyeing new records, Cong, AAP keep...

Vote counting for Gujarat, HP Assembly elections on Thursday; BJP eyeing new records, Cong, AAP keep...

West Bengal: TMC to oppose ‘dangerous’ bills in Parliament; BJP to discuss ‘violent’...

West Bengal: TMC to oppose ‘dangerous’ bills in Parliament; BJP to discuss ‘violent’...