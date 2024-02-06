UCC In Uttarakhand: Uniform Civil Code Bill To Be Tabled In State Assembly Today |

The Uttarakhand Assembly is set to deliberate on the final draft of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) on Tuesday, following its recent approval by the state cabinet.

If the bill secures passage and becomes law, Uttarakhand will stand as the first state in post-Independence India to adopt the UCC. This move follows the interest expressed by other BJP-ruled states like Assam and Madhya Pradesh in implementing a similar law. Goa, having had a common civil code during its Portuguese rule, has a precedent in this regard.

What Does UCC Mean?

The UCC entails a unified set of laws applicable to all Indian citizens, irrespective of religious affiliations, particularly addressing aspects such as marriage, divorce, inheritance and adoption.

The draft bill to be presented in the Uttarakhand assembly reportedly proposes a comprehensive ban on polygamy. Additionally, it includes a provision for the registration of relationships for live-in couples. Adoption rights are expected to be extended to all citizens and there is a focus on establishing equal inheritance rights for both sons and daughters.

PM Modi's Advocacy for UCC

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had advocated for a Uniform Civil Code in June of the previous year, stressing the impracticality of having different legal frameworks for various family members. This push aligns with the vision of a unified legal structure for the entire country.

The draft was strategically prepared earlier in the year by a committee led by Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami. The committee engaged with a diverse cross-section of citizens, conducting discussions with over 2 lakh individuals and key stakeholders.

Notably, the commitment to implement a Uniform Civil Code in Uttarakhand was a significant electoral promise made by Chief Minister Dhami during the 2022 assembly polls. He anticipates that the successful implementation of the UCC in Uttarakhand could serve as a model for other states to adopt.