Two terrorists killed in encounter in Jammu Kashmir's Kulgam; operation underway

Kulgam: Two unidentified terrorists have been killed in the encounter with the security forces at the Nagnad-Chimmer area of Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam on Friday morning.

The security forces launched a search operation early Friday morning in Nagnad area following the information about the presence of militants, a police official said.

The search operation turned into an encounter when the militants opened firing on the security forces.

Jammu and Kashmir Police said, one more unidentified terrorist killed (total two) in the Kulgam encounter. Operation still underway.

