Two merchant vessels collide in Gulf of Kutch, oil spill reported

Ahmedabad: A major collision between two cargo ships in Gujarat's Gulf of Kutch on Friday night led to an oil slick in the Arabian sea, Gujarat's PRO Defence informed on Saturday.

No fatalities have been reported in the mishap between bulk carriers MVs Aviator and Atlantic Grace off the coast of Gujarat.

Indian Coast Guard ships nearby have been put on stand-by, as the situation is being monitored continuously, said the PRO. A pollution control vessel in the area has also been put on stand-by.

The Gulf of Kutch is one of the major routes for India's oil trade, making it an considerably busy sea route that has suffered oil spills in the past.

Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 02:15 PM IST