e-Paper Get App

BREAKING NEWS

PM Modi chairs important meeting on COVID-19 situation and vaccinationIndia reports 8,318 new COVID-19 cases, 465 deaths in last 24 hoursDelhi air quality further deteriorates, AQI slips to 386
Advertisement

India

Updated on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 02:15 PM IST

Two merchant vessels collide in Gulf of Kutch, oil spill reported

No fatalities have been reported in the mishap between bulk carriers MVs Aviator and Atlantic Grace off the coast of Gujarat.
FPJ Web Desk
Picture Credit: ANI

Picture Credit: ANI

Advertisement

Ahmedabad: A major collision between two cargo ships in Gujarat's Gulf of Kutch on Friday night led to an oil slick in the Arabian sea, Gujarat's PRO Defence informed on Saturday.

No fatalities have been reported in the mishap between bulk carriers MVs Aviator and Atlantic Grace off the coast of Gujarat.

Indian Coast Guard ships nearby have been put on stand-by, as the situation is being monitored continuously, said the PRO. A pollution control vessel in the area has also been put on stand-by.

The Gulf of Kutch is one of the major routes for India's oil trade, making it an considerably busy sea route that has suffered oil spills in the past.

With Agency Inputs

ALSO READ

Gujarat govt mandates RT-PCR tests for passengers arriving from these countries in view of new... Gujarat govt mandates RT-PCR tests for passengers arriving from these countries in view of new...

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement
Published on: Saturday, November 27, 2021, 02:15 PM IST
Advertisement