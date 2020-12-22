India

Two LeT terrorists surrender on appeal by families during encounter in J-K

By ANI

Two local terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) surrendered on appeal of families during the encounter with security forces at Tongdounu here.

According to the Kashmir Zone Police, during the encounter between terrorists and police/security forces at Tongdounu, Kulgam, two local terrorists of Lashkar-e-Taiba surrendered on appeal of families.

Incriminating materials including two pistols and ammunition recovered, the police said.

