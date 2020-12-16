'Surrender, or...': Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw's message to Pakistan - This and 10 other facts about 1971 war

India is celebrating Vijay Diwas to commemorate the 1971 victory of the Indian Armed Forces and the Mukti-Bahini over Pakistan which led to the creation of Bangladesh.

The historic military victory was recorded after the chief of the Pakistani forces, General AA Khan Niazi, along with 93,000 troops, surrendered unconditionally before the Indian forces. This was the largest military surrender after the World War II and paved the way for the creation of Bangladesh.

The surrender came on the heels of a tough warning by Indian Army Chief Field Marshal Sam Manekshaw as Pak forces were surrounded. On December 13, 1971, Manekshaw issued a stern warning to Pakistan: "You surrender or we wipe you out."