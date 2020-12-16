PM Modi to light 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' today on 50th anniversary of 1971 India-Pak war

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will light up 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' at the National War Memorial (NWM) in Delhi on Wednesday and kickstart the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the 1971 India-Pakistan war, the Ministry of Defence said.

In an official release on Tuesday, the Ministry said, "In December 1971, the Indian Armed Forces secured a decisive and historic Victory over Pakistan Army, which led to the creation of a Nation - Bangladesh and also resulted in the largest Military Surrender after the World War - II. From 16 December, the Nation will be celebrating 50 Years of India-Pak War, also called 'Swarnim Vijay Varsh'. Various commemorative events are planned across the Nation." Prime Minister Modi will be received by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at the venue.

The Prime Minister, Chief of Defence Staff and Tri-Service Chiefs will lay wreath and pay homage to the fallen soldiers. The Prime Minister will light up the 'Swarnim Vijay Mashaal' from the eternal flame of NWM on the occasion.