'Conspiracy is going on to confuse farmers': PM Modi hits out at Opposition over Farm Laws

At a time when farmers are protesting against the three farm laws, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said here on Tuesday that a conspiracy is going on in and around Delhi to confuse farmers.

The Prime Minister was speaking at Dhordo in Kutch, Gujarat during foundation stone laying ceremony of several development projects in the state. These projects include a desalination plant, a hybrid renewable energy park, and a fully automated milk processing and packing plant. Chief Minister of Gujarat Vijay Rupani was present on the occasion.

"Farmers are being misled about the new agrarian reforms. They are being told that others will occupy their lands. The agriculture reforms that have taken place are exactly what farmer bodies and even Opposition have been asking over the years. Government of India is always committed to farmer welfare and we will keep assuring the farmers and addressing their concerns," he said.