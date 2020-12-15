Government ready to accept all good suggestions on farm laws: Nitin Gadkari

"If there is no dialogue, it can lead to miscommunication, to controversy and sparring. If there is a dialogue then issues will be resolved, the whole thing will end, farmers will get justice, they will get relief. We are working in the interest of farmers," Gadkari said.

"Farmers should come and understand these laws. Our government is dedicated to farmers and is ready to accept the suggestions given by them. There will not be any injustice with farmers in our government," he added.

The Micro, Small & Medium Enterprises (MSME) Minister said that farmers' union should discuss the farm laws clause by clause with Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar who is ready for it.

"I want to ask a simple thing. If you go to the pharmacy, who decides the cost of medicine, shopkeeper or the company? You go to restaurant for having food, who decides the cost of your bill. It is the owner of the hotel," he said.

"While travelling by airplane who decides the cost of the ticket? It is the company who owns it. But why the farmers don't decide the cost of their crop production, is it right? When farmers go to mandi for procurement of their crop, the middlemen or the businessmen decide the rate," he said.

Gadkari said if he is asked to talk to farmers, then he will talk to them. "Right now Agriculture and Commerce Ministers are engaged in dialogue with farmers. If I am told to talk to farmers, I will definitely talk to them," he said.

The minister said that the NDA government has increased the minimum support price of crops several times in the past six years.