'Govt is with farmers...': Amid ongoing agitation, MoS Kailash Choudhary urges protesters to be 'ready for mediation'

As farmer protests continue along the borders of Delhi, Union Minister of State Kailash Choudhary has assured that the Government of India is with the farmers.

Speaking to ANI, the minister said, "The farmers should be ready for mediation instead of not listening to anyone. I wish to assure that the Government of India is with the farmers. These bills will favour the interests of the farmers. Recently, many farmers came and greeted Narendra Tomar ji." The minister requested protestors to stop agitating in such cold weather conditions coupled up with the Covid-19 pandemic can prove to be harmful to the health of the people.

He raised questions over the stand of the Aam Aadmi Party and Congress Party saying that Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal Congress Party supported the bills in the house and not in front of the public.