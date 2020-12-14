Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal observes fast in support of farmers, urges others to follow suit

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is holding a one-day fast in support of the farmers' protest on Monday. He has also urged others to fast in solidarity with farmers.
"Fasting is sacred. Wherever you are, fast for our peasant brothers. Pray to God for the success of their struggle. In the end, farmers will definitely win," Kejriwal said in a tweet in Hindi.
Earlier on Sunday, the Delhi Chief Minister had announced the plan to fast along with farmers and had urged Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) volunteers, supporters as well as the people of the country to join in.
"I will hold a one-day fast tomorrow in support of farmers' protests. I appeal to AAP volunteers to join in. Centre should immediately accept all demands of farmers protesting the laws and bring a bill to guarantee MSP (minimum support price)," Kejriwal had said.
"I appeal to Aam Aadmi Party workers and supporters and the public to observe one-day fast tomorrow in support of farmers. I will also fast tomorrow," he had said while addressing a press conference on Sunday.
Farmers are sitting on a one-day hunger strike at all protest sites on Delhi borders. Forty farmer leaders from different unions will sit on hunger strike today at all borders points between 8 am to 5 pm.
25 of them will sit at Singhu border, 10 at Tikri border and 5 at Ghazipur border, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, General Secy, BKU (Punjab), said.
Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.
They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.
However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.
