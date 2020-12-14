Delhi: CM Arvind Kejriwal observes fast in support of farmers, urges others to follow suit

Farmers are sitting on a one-day hunger strike at all protest sites on Delhi borders. Forty farmer leaders from different unions will sit on hunger strike today at all borders points between 8 am to 5 pm.

25 of them will sit at Singhu border, 10 at Tikri border and 5 at Ghazipur border, Harinder Singh Lakhowal, General Secy, BKU (Punjab), said.

Thousands of farmers, mostly from Punjab and Haryana, are currently staying put at Delhi's borders with Haryana and Uttar Pradesh in protest against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020 and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

They have expressed apprehension that these laws would pave the way for the dismantling of the minimum support price system, leaving them at the "mercy" of big corporations.

However, the government has maintained that the new laws will bring farmers better opportunities and usher in new technologies in agriculture.