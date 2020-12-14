Farmers' Protest: Ready to discuss farm laws clause by clause, says Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar

As the ongoing farmers' protest at Delhi borders entered Day 19, the farmers union has intensified the agitation with a one-day hunger strike at all protest sites on Monday.

Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Narendra Singh Tomar said that the central government was ready to discuss the three contentious farm laws clause by clause with the protesting farmers. "We (central government) are ready to discuss clause by clause with farmers. We have sent our written proposal to farmers and we are waiting for their response for the next round of talks. These three bills are for the welfare of the farmers," India Today quoted Tomar as saying.

Besides, Tomar told PTI that the next round of talks with the farmers "will definitely happen". The government is ready for discussion anytime. The farmer leaders have to "decide and convey" when they are ready for the next meeting, he added.

The Union Agriculture Minister is leading the negotiations with 40 farmer unions, along with Food Minister Piyush Goyal and Minister of State for Commerce and Industries Som Parkash.

The previous five rounds of talks between the Centre and the farmer union leaders were inconclusive.

Earlier in the day, Tomar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah and discussed about the way forward to end the deadlock.

The Agriculture Minister also met a delegation of farmers led by the All India Kisan Coordination Committee (AIKCC) which extended support to the farm laws. This is the fourth group of farmers who have extended support to the laws in last two weeks.