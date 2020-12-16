Vijay Diwas: How FPJ covered surrender of Pak troops, Bangladesh liberation in 1971

"The green-and-white Pakistani flag has vanished from Dacca. Fluttering in its place is the Bangla Desh flag, proclaiming a new State, based, not on religious fanaticism and communal hatred, but on democracy and secularism." Thus begins the Free Press Journal's front page on December 17, 1971, under a massive headline that proclaims Bangladesh has been liberated.

The Indo-Pakistani War of 1971 that ended on December 16 also brought the Bangladesh Liberation War to a successful conclusion. The Pakistani Instrument of Surrender was signed on December 16 - an occasion marked as Vijay Diwas by the Indian Army. This also brought about the surrender of 93,000 soldiers of the Pakistan Armed Forces, and the creation of a new country known as Bangladesh.