 Two girls among four killed due to two separate lightning incidents in Chhattisgarh
In two separate lightning incidents, two girls reportedly died in Kondagaon district’s Chilputi village and two men died in Kawardha district.

AVDHESH MALLICKUpdated: Saturday, March 18, 2023, 08:34 PM IST
Representative Pic

Chhattisgarh received heavy rains and hailstorms on Saturday. The change in weather due to sea winds caused light to moderate rain or thundershowers at several places.

Hailstorms with thunder and lightning were reported in Raipur, Surguja, Bilaspur, and Durg divisions. There was a significant fall in temperature in capital city Raipur, Durg, Jagdalpur and others.

Meanwhile, in two separate lightning incidents, two girls reportedly died in Kondagaon district’s Chilputi village and two men died in Kawardha district.

