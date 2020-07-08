Two cops arrested for tipping off gangster Vikas Dubey about Kanpur raid that saw 8 policemen killed

Now, new information has emerged, that suggest that the gangster was tipped off by members of the police force. "As per evidence, it has been found that police personnel Vinay Tiwari and KK Sharma had informed Vikas Dubey about the raid beforehand. So, he was on alert and planned to attack police which resulted in the death of 8 policemen," SSP Kanpur Dinesh Prabhu told ANI.

The two have now been arrested. Tiwari had been the former Station Officer of Chaubepur Police Station that has jurisdiction over the gangster's village. Reportedly, he had watered down charges against Dubey in previous cases.

IG of Kanpur Range, Mohit Agarwal said that Tiwari and Beat Incharge KK Sharma had been present during the encounter, but had fled the site of the incident during the operation.