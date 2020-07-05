Kanpur firing: Here’s what we know so far about the police encounter with Vikas Dubey gang

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath paid tributes to the slain policemen and conveyed his heartfelt condolences to their family members. UP CM Yogi Adityanath visited Kanpur on Friday afternoon and met the kin of eight police officials killed by gangster Vikas Dubey and his men, and also announced Rs 1 crore compensation to each of the bereaved families. He also announced a government job to one member each of the bereaved families apart from pensions.

On Saturday, the police have arrested Daya Shankar Agnihotri, an accomplice of history-sheeter Vikas Dubey in Kalyanpur. Agnihotri was arrested in the wee hours of Sunday following an encounter last night, said Kanpur Police. The police shot in Agnihotri's leg. IG Zone Mohit Aggarwal had declared a reward of Rs 25,000 to find him. Police have recovered a gun and cartridges from Agnihotri's possession.

The Intelligence Bureau, the country's elite intelligence agency, has been roped in to trace wanted criminal Vikas Dubey for killing eight policemen in Kanpur. The Intelligence Bureau sleuths are now helping the Uttar Pradesh Police's Special Task Force (STF) to trace the whereabouts of one of the gangsters Dubey, who has around 60 cases in his name and also has political patronage.

During probe, it was found that Dubey had close links with various state lawmakers and the law enforcement agency -- UP Police. Earlier on Saturday, the UP government demolish the well-fortified house of the gangster in Kanpur. He shot dead eight police personnel in Bikru village under Chaubeypur police circle in Kanpur.

Dubey's father and his family members, along with their servants, were asked to vacate the premises and were cordoned off from an area of 50-metre around the house before launching the demolition drive. Even the structures used to park their vehicles within the compound were demolished.

The house, which not only has 30-to-40-feet-high thick walls on the perimeter, was secured by concertina wire and 50 CCTV cameras. Dubey had illegally occupied land worth crores of rupees in Kanpur and other places. He also owned a number of luxury vehicles, apart from owning expensive furniture and electronic gadgets.

According to reports, Dubey has enjoyed political patronage over the years under various parties, and has 60 cases lodged against him since 1993 for murder, robbery, kidnapping and land grabbing.

In 2001, he was accused of killing a BJP leader and Minister of State, Santosh Shukla, inside the Shivli police station. Dubey was not arrested due to lack of evidence, which a political watcher in the state owes to the sway of terror and influence he wielded.