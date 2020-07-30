Two BJP Workers Found Hanging in separate incidents in West Bengal; party blames TMC

The second incident took place in South 24 Parganas district where the booth secretary of Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency Gautam Patra’s body was found hanging.

Reacting to this, BJP leader Kailash Vijaywargiya took to Twitter writing, “In West Bengal, the hooliganism and atrocities against BJP workers have not stopped. Today again in Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency’s Sagar Assembly constituency, the booth secretary Gautam Patra’s body was found hanging after being killed. This is no one else’s but the work of TMC goons.”

Vijaywargiya has also put out a picture of the body found hanging from the tree. There is however no concrete word from the Police in both the cases, nor have the post mortem reports come out. Family members have not commented on the incident as yet. There is also no word of an FIR being filed in either cases.