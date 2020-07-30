Two BJP Workers Found Hanging in separate incidents in West Bengal; party blames TMC

The BJP is crying foul after the deaths of two BJP workers came to light in two separate incidents in West Bengal on Thursday. One incident took place in Ramnagar 1 of East Midnapore district where the President of booth No.1 Purna Chandra Das was allegedly killed and found hanging from a mango tree.
“The way Trinamool Congress (TMC) is continuously is killing BJP workers and portraying it as a suicide, it is the same trend. We strongly condemn this and demand punishment for the accused. I appeal to West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee that the killer from the Trinamool Congress be arrested and severely punished,” said BJP leader Rahul Sinha.
The second incident took place in South 24 Parganas district where the booth secretary of Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency Gautam Patra’s body was found hanging.
Reacting to this, BJP leader Kailash Vijaywargiya took to Twitter writing, “In West Bengal, the hooliganism and atrocities against BJP workers have not stopped. Today again in Mathurapur Lok Sabha constituency’s Sagar Assembly constituency, the booth secretary Gautam Patra’s body was found hanging after being killed. This is no one else’s but the work of TMC goons.”
Vijaywargiya has also put out a picture of the body found hanging from the tree. There is however no concrete word from the Police in both the cases, nor have the post mortem reports come out. Family members have not commented on the incident as yet. There is also no word of an FIR being filed in either cases.
The BJP is hinting at a conspiracy theory from TMC’s end by referring to the July 13th incident wherein the body of BJP MLA Debendranath Ray was found hanging outside a mobile shop in Uttar Dinjapur district.
While the BJP claimed it was a murder and pointed fingers at the TMC while demanding a CBI enquiry, the TMC retaliated saying it was a suicide as the post mortem report showed no other injuries apart from a ligature mark around the neck. Two photographs had been found in his shirt pocket with two mobile numbers.
The BJP however claims the TMC is covering up the incident as a suicide.
