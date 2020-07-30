BJP seeks CBI probe into Sushant Singh Rajput's death

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has sought a Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) probe in the death of actor Sushant Singh Rajput and charged that the state government was meddling in the investigations.

BJP MLA and former Mumbai unit chief Ashish Shelar tweeted demanding a CBI probe. He stated that home minister Anil Deshmukh was giving the daily briefing about the case instead of the police PRO.

"Sister says she took girlfriend name, Mum Pol says NO !Father says crores missing from bank a/c Girlfriend wants CBI probe, but Minister says NO ! Innocent questioned, suspects ignored? CBI probe is MUST !," he added.

"We have full faith in the capabilities of the Mumbai police and Maharashtra police in in the Sushant Singh Rajput case. The Maharashtra government should have given a free hand to the Mumbai police and should not have interfered with their work. This was not done, leading to people across the country demanding that the investigations should be handed over to the CBI. This demand is not the failure of the Mumbai police, but that of the Maharashtra government... The Maharashtra government must let the Mumbai police work freely. It must be seen if the state government will honour this demand instead of its letting it's fake sense of pride get in the way of handing over the probe to the CBI," said BJP legislator Ram Kadam.